Northern Colorado hosts Idaho after Linhardt’s 25-point showing

Idaho Vandals (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (20-8, 12-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Northern Colorado after Tyler Linhardt scored 25 points in Idaho’s 83-78 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Langston Reynolds averaging 11.5.

The Vandals are 7-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 4-11 record against teams above .500.

Northern Colorado makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Idaho averages 74.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.8 Northern Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Reynolds is shooting 57.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Vandals. Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

