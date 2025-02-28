Northern Colorado hosts Glancey and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (23-6, 14-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-14, 6-10 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (23-6, 14-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-14, 6-10 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado after Sophie Glancey scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 88-77 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 10-3 on their home court. Northern Colorado averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lumberjacks have gone 14-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona scores 20.8 more points per game (80.2) than Northern Colorado allows (59.4).

The Bears and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Gamble is scoring 9.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

