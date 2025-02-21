Northern Colorado earns 95-76 win over Eastern Washington

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jaron Rillie scored 23 points as Northern Colorado beat Eastern Washington 95-76 on Thursday. Rillie also…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jaron Rillie scored 23 points as Northern Colorado beat Eastern Washington 95-76 on Thursday.

Rillie also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (20-8, 12-3 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Hawthorne scored 18 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the line. Quinn Denker went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (10-17, 6-8) were led by Andrew Cook, who recorded 21 points. Sebastian Hartmann added 13 points for Eastern Washington. Mason Williams had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

