Northern Arizona wins 87-67 against Eastern Washington

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 23 points as Northern Arizona beat Eastern Washington 87-67 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin added six assists and five steals for the Lumberjacks (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Ryan Abelman shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Andrew Cook led the Eagles (10-18, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Mason Williams added 12 points and four assists for Eastern Washington. Sebastian Hartmann also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Northern Arizona is a Saturday matchup with Northern Colorado at home, and Eastern Washington hosts Weber State on Thursday.

