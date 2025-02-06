Northern Arizona wins 69-64 against Montana State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Montana State 69-64 on Thursday night. McLaughlin…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Montana State 69-64 on Thursday night.

McLaughlin also contributed six assists for the Lumberjacks (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Carson Towt had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Jabe Mullins finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (10-14, 5-6). Tyler Patterson added 15 points for Montana State. Brandon Walker finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Northern Arizona hosts Montana and Montana State travels to play Northern Colorado.

