Northern Arizona visits Nelson and Idaho

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-6, 12-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-8, 8-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Northern Arizona after Olivia Nelson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 63-60 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 9-2 in home games. Idaho scores 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 12-2 in conference matchups. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Idaho is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Lumberjacks match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Vandals. Jennifer Aadland is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 18 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

