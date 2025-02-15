Northern Arizona knocks off Sacramento State 65-61

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 20 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 65-61 on Saturday night. McLaughlin added…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 20 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 65-61 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin added four steals for the Lumberjacks (15-12, 6-8 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Ryan Abelman had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Hornets (6-20, 2-11) were led in scoring by Jacob Holt, who finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Sacramento State got 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from EJ Neal. Lachlan Brewer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. The loss is the seventh straight for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.