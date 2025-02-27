Northeastern takes down NC A&T 69-55

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King’s 25 points helped Northeastern defeat North Carolina A&T 69-55 on Thursday night. King shot 8…

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King’s 25 points helped Northeastern defeat North Carolina A&T 69-55 on Thursday night.

King shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (16-14, 8-9 Coastal Athletic Association). LA Pratt scored nine points while shooting 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five assists. William Kermoury shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis led the way for the Aggies (7-23, 3-14) with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Bryson Ogletree added 13 points for N.C. A&T. Jalal McKie also put up seven points.

Northeastern took the lead with 3:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. King led their team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put the Huskies up 34-30 at the break. Northeastern pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

