Northeastern Huskies face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on 15-game losing streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-9, 9-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-19, 0-11 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern heads into the matchup against N.C. A&T as losers of 15 in a row.

The Huskies have gone 0-8 in home games. Northeastern averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Aggies are 9-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T scores 62.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Northeastern is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 36.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Aggies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is shooting 37.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

