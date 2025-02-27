Northeastern hosts N.C. A&T after Pratt’s 26-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 3-13 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-14, 7-9 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-22, 3-13 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-14, 7-9 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts N.C. A&T after LA Pratt scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 78-73 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies are 7-5 on their home court. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Collin Metcalf averaging 2.0.

The Aggies are 3-13 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 4-4 in one-possession games.

Northeastern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.