North Texas visits Florida Atlantic following Carroll’s 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 8-6 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 8-6 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts North Texas after Tre Carroll scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 84-65 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls have gone 7-4 at home. Florida Atlantic scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mean Green are 11-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic scores 80.3 points, 21.5 more per game than the 58.8 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 68.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 76.5 Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Glenn is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Atin Wright is averaging 13.7 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.