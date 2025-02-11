North Texas visits Broadnax and Rice

North Texas Mean Green (17-6, 8-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-12, 3-8 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Texas Mean Green (17-6, 8-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-12, 3-8 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays North Texas after Trae Broadnax scored 21 points in Rice’s 78-75 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 6-5 in home games. Rice scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Mean Green are 8-3 in AAC play. North Texas is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Rice is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is averaging 13.5 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

