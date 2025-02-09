North Texas hosts Pittman and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (16-7, 8-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (16-7, 8-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on North Texas after Sherese Pittman scored 25 points in Tulane’s 78-67 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Eagles are 11-1 in home games. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 3.3.

The Green Wave are 8-3 in conference matchups. Tulane scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

North Texas averages 68.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 63.5 Tulane allows. Tulane scores 7.6 more points per game (70.1) than North Texas allows (62.5).

The Eagles and Green Wave square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is scoring 16.1 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Pittman is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

