North Texas faces Memphis, looks for 8th straight home win

Memphis Tigers (6-16, 4-7 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (17-7, 9-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Eagles face Memphis.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 at home. North Texas has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-7 against AAC opponents. Memphis allows 76.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

North Texas averages 68.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.7 Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 7.1 more points per game (69.7) than North Texas allows (62.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

TI’lan Boler is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.2 points. Alasia Smith is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

