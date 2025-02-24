North Florida visits FGCU following Muniz’s 28-point game

North Florida Ospreys (15-14, 8-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-13, 11-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (15-14, 8-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-13, 11-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts North Florida after Jevin Muniz scored 28 points in FGCU’s 83-80 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman leads the Eagles with 7.1 boards.

The Ospreys have gone 8-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

FGCU is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 14.6 points for the Eagles. Kellman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

