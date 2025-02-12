North Florida visits FGCU after Spencer’s 26-point game

North Florida Ospreys (4-21, 0-12 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-3, 12-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (4-21, 0-12 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-3, 12-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits FGCU after Jazmine Spencer scored 26 points in North Florida’s 72-59 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauryn Taylor averaging 6.6.

The Ospreys are 0-12 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida scores 9.7 more points per game (62.7) than FGCU gives up to opponents (53.0).

The Eagles and Ospreys meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Taylor is averaging 12.7 points and 12.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Spencer is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

