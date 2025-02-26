North Florida plays Stetson, aims to stop road skid

North Florida Ospreys (4-25, 0-16 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-13, 9-7 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (4-25, 0-16 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-13, 9-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits the road against Stetson looking to stop its 15-game road skid.

The Hatters are 11-2 on their home court. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN scoring 68.0 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are 0-16 against ASUN opponents. North Florida averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stetson’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 16.9 points. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 9.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaila Rougier is averaging 9.9 points for the Ospreys. Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.