North Florida plays FGCU after Miles’ 22-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-11, 8-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-11, 8-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on FGCU after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 95-88 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys have gone 7-4 in home games. North Florida is eighth in college basketball averaging 85.0 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 8-3 in conference games. FGCU has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

North Florida makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). FGCU averages 71.8 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 85.6 North Florida gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.