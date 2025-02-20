North Florida hosts Eastern Kentucky after Costner’s 20-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-9, 8-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-23, 0-14 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-9, 8-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-23, 0-14 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits North Florida after Kaitlyn Costner scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 79-73 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys are 4-8 in home games. North Florida has a 3-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels are 8-6 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 73.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 73.8 North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Stinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Kaila Rougier is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

