North Florida faces Central Arkansas following Lliteras’ 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-20, 2-11 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-20, 2-11 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -7.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Central Arkansas after Nate Lliteras scored 20 points in North Florida’s 83-70 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 6-6 on their home court. Central Arkansas averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ospreys are 6-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida scores 6.6 more points per game (83.8) than Central Arkansas allows to opponents (77.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the past 10 games.

Jasai Miles is scoring 15.4 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

