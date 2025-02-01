North Florida defeats Jacksonville 81-78

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Liam Murphy had 18 points in North Florida’s 81-78 win against Jacksonville on Saturday night. Murphy…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Liam Murphy had 18 points in North Florida’s 81-78 win against Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Murphy went 7 of 18 from the field (4 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Ospreys (12-11, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kamrin Oriol scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Jasai Miles shot 3 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Robert McCray led the Dolphins (13-9, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jacksonville also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Zimi Nwokeji. Kendall Munson also had eight points and two blocks.

Both teams play on Thursday. North Florida hosts Bellarmine and Jacksonville travels to play Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

