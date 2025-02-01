North Dakota wins 80-75 over South Dakota State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Eli King scored 24 points as North Dakota beat South Dakota State 80-75 on Saturday.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Eli King scored 24 points as North Dakota beat South Dakota State 80-75 on Saturday.

King shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (9-15, 3-6 Summit League). Treysen Eaglestaff went 7 of 19 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Mier Panoam went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Jackrabbits (15-9, 6-3) were led in scoring by Joe Sayler, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Kalen Garry added 12 points and four assists for South Dakota State. Oscar Cluff had 10 points and 19 rebounds. The Jackrabbits broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. North Dakota visits Omaha and South Dakota State hosts St. Thomas.

