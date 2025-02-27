North Dakota visits St. Thomas after Eaglestaff’s 27-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (20-9, 10-4 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (20-9, 10-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -9.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits St. Thomas after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 27 points in North Dakota’s 79-77 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies are 12-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit League with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Nolan Minessale averaging 7.7.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-9 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League allowing 79.0 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

St. Thomas makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (47.8%). North Dakota averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Dobbs is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Eaglestaff is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

