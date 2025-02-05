North Dakota State visits UMKC after White’s 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 5-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 2-7 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 5-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 2-7 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on UMKC after Jacari White scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 79-62 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos are 7-3 on their home court. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 12.6 assists per game led by Babacar Diallo averaging 3.0.

The Bison have gone 5-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UMKC averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMKC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bison. White is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.