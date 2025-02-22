North Dakota State visits Oral Roberts after Robinson’s 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 9-4 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-6, 11-3 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 9-4 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-6, 11-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota State after Emily Robinson scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-80 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Golden Eagles are 13-1 in home games. Oral Roberts is third in the Summit with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 4.7.

The Bison are 9-4 against conference opponents.

Oral Roberts makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). North Dakota State averages 68.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 72.6 Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games.

Avery Koenen is averaging 13 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.