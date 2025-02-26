North Dakota State plays South Dakota following White’s 26-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (17-12, 8-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (20-10, 9-6 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota Coyotes (17-12, 8-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (20-10, 9-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Jacari White scored 26 points in North Dakota State’s 79-77 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 10-4 in home games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 4.6.

The Coyotes are 8-6 in Summit League play. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Paul Bruns averaging 4.3.

North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 8.8 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison. White is averaging 21.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Chase Forte is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Coyotes. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.