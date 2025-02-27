North Dakota State hosts UMKC following Contreras’ 24-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 7-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (17-10, 9-5 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 7-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (17-10, 9-5 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits North Dakota State after Alayna Contreras scored 24 points in UMKC’s 80-60 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bison are 9-2 in home games. North Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 4.9.

The Kangaroos are 7-7 in conference games. UMKC is seventh in the Summit with 10.8 assists per game led by Lisa Thomas averaging 3.1.

North Dakota State scores 68.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 68.6 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elauni Bennett is averaging 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Contreras is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.