North Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Duffney’s 24-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (10-14, 4-6 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-7, 7-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits North Dakota State after Carley Duffney scored 24 points in South Dakota’s 88-62 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 8-1 on their home court. North Dakota State averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Coyotes have gone 4-6 against Summit opponents. South Dakota has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Coyotes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games.

Grace Larkins is averaging 23.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Duffney is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

