North Dakota State hosts McBride and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-17, 2-8 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 6-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-17, 2-8 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (17-9, 6-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State after Issac McBride scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 75-74 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 8-4 on their home court. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Noah Feddersen leads the Bison with 6.2 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-8 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Sam Alajiki averaging 6.0.

North Dakota State is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.1% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 74.9 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.2 North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

McBride is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 18.7 points. JoJo Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.