North Dakota State earns 78-72 victory against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 24 points helped North Dakota State defeat Kansas City 78-72 on Thursday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacksen Moni’s 24 points helped North Dakota State defeat Kansas City 78-72 on Thursday night.

Moni went 10 of 18 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bison (17-8, 6-4 Summit League). Noah Feddersen scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Jacari White had 15 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jamar Brown led the way for the Kangaroos (10-15, 2-8) with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Melvyn Ebonkoli added 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Kansas City. Babacar Diallo also had 11 points. The Kangaroos extended their losing streak to eight straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. North Dakota State visits Omaha and Kansas City hosts North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.