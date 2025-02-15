North Dakota secures 88-77 win against Oral Roberts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Eli King had 24 points in North Dakota’s 88-77 win against Oral Roberts on Saturday.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Eli King had 24 points in North Dakota’s 88-77 win against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Amar Kuljuhovic and Treysen Eaglestaff added 20 points apiece for the Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-9 Summit League). King and Kuljuhovic grabbed nine rebounds apiece.

The Golden Eagles (6-19, 2-10) were led by Issac McBride, who recorded 29 points. Oral Roberts also got 23 points from Jalen Miller. JoJo Moore also recorded 11 points.

North Dakota’s next game is Saturday against North Dakota State at home. Oral Roberts visits Denver on Wednesday.

