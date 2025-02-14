North Dakota plays North Dakota State in conference showdown

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-16, 3-8 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-16, 3-8 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Koenen and North Dakota State visit Kiera Pemberton and North Dakota in Summit play Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks are 7-5 on their home court. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit scoring 64.6 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bison are 8-3 in Summit play. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Koenen averaging 4.5.

North Dakota averages 64.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 63.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pemberton is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Fighting Hawks. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Lenz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.3 points. Koenen is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

