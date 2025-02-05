North Dakota hosts South Dakota State after Meyer’s 22-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-3, 9-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-14, 3-6 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-3, 9-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-14, 3-6 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces North Dakota after Brooklyn Meyer scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 93-63 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks are 7-4 in home games. North Dakota is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Jackrabbits are 9-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State leads the Summit with 16.3 assists. Paige Meyer leads the Jackrabbits with 5.0.

North Dakota scores 66.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 63.7 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Fighting Hawks. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Meyer is averaging 10 points and five assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

