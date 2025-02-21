Live Radio
North Dakota hosts Moni and North Dakota State

The Associated Press

February 21, 2025, 3:43 AM

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 9-5 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-9 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits North Dakota after Jacksen Moni scored 28 points in North Dakota State’s 77-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-6 on their home court. North Dakota is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 9-5 in conference play. North Dakota State is second in college basketball averaging 12.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.3% from deep. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

North Dakota is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 40.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Feddersen is averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

