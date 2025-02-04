North Dakota hosts Meyer and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-3, 9-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-14, 3-6 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-3, 9-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-14, 3-6 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Brooklyn Meyer scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 93-63 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks are 7-4 in home games. North Dakota gives up 68.8 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 9-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is second in the Summit scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

North Dakota makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). South Dakota State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fighting Hawks and Jackrabbits meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 12.6 points for the Fighting Hawks. Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Paige Meyer is averaging 10 points and five assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.