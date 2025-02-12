North Dakota heads to St. Thomas for conference showdown

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-15, 3-7 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-11, 5-6 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-15, 3-7 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-11, 5-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on St. Thomas in Summit action Wednesday.

The Tommies are 7-5 on their home court. St. Thomas scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

St. Thomas’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

The Tommies and Fighting Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Hill is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.