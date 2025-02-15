North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the North Dakota State Bison on 6-game losing streak

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-16, 3-8 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-16, 3-8 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota aims to end its six-game skid when the Fighting Hawks play North Dakota State.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 7-5 in home games. North Dakota allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Bison are 8-3 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.4 assists per game led by Abby Schulte averaging 2.2.

North Dakota is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fighting Hawks and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Fighting Hawks. Mikayla Aumer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Lenz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.3 points. Avery Koenen is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.