North Carolina faces Virginia after Davis’ 21-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Virginia after RJ Davis scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 97-73 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 38.4 points in the paint. Seth Trimble leads the Tar Heels scoring 5.8.

The Cavaliers are 6-9 in conference play. Virginia has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

North Carolina scores 80.9 points, 15.4 more per game than the 65.5 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 64.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 76.7 North Carolina allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Trimble is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.7 points for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.