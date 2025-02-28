North Carolina Central and Howard square off in conference matchup

Howard Bison (12-16, 7-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-17, 4-7 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (12-16, 7-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-17, 4-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays North Carolina Central in MEAC action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 at home. North Carolina Central averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bison are 7-4 in conference play. Howard ranks seventh in the MEAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 2.1.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Blake Harper is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 16.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.