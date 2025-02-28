North Alabama Lions face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on 6-game skid

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-16, 7-10 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-16, 7-10 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama aims to stop its six-game slide when the Lions take on Central Arkansas.

The Lions have gone 8-5 at home. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Sugar Bears are 15-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

North Alabama scores 67.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 62.0 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 70.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 68.5 North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Sugar Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.