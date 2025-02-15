North Alabama hosts Jacksonville following Lane’s 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-9, 10-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-8, 10-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-9, 10-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-8, 10-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Jacksonville after Jacari Lane scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 83-70 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lions are 11-1 on their home court. North Alabama leads the ASUN averaging 37.5 points in the paint. Corneilous Williams leads the Lions scoring 7.0.

The Dolphins are 10-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

North Alabama is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

Zimi Nwokeji is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.6 points. Robert McCray is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.