North Alabama hosts FGCU following Jefferson’s 20-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3, 15-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays North Alabama after Emani Jefferson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 95-71 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Lions have gone 8-4 at home. North Alabama averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles have gone 15-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Lauryn Taylor averaging 9.3.

North Alabama averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.3 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 72.0 points per game, 2.8 more than the 69.2 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Howard is averaging 7.6 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Charity Gallegos is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jefferson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Taylor is averaging 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

