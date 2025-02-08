North Alabama defeats West Georgia 78-61

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Will Soucie’s 17 points helped North Alabama defeat West Georgia 78-61 on Saturday. Soucie shot 7…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Will Soucie’s 17 points helped North Alabama defeat West Georgia 78-61 on Saturday.

Soucie shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Donte Bacchus shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jacari Lane had 14 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Wolves (4-21, 2-10) were led by Kolten Griffin, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Demetrus Johnson II added 13 points for West Georgia. Tamaury Releford also put up 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama hosts North Florida and West Georgia goes on the road to play Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

