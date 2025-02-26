North Alabama defeats Queens 74-69 for its first ASUN championship in school history

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Queens 74-69 on Wednesday night to secure…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane scored 20 points as North Alabama beat Queens 74-69 on Wednesday night to secure its first Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season championship in school history.

Lane went 7 of 17 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Lions (22-9, 14-4). Taye Fields scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added nine rebounds and three steals. Donte Bacchus shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Leo Colimerio led the way for the Royals (18-13, 11-7) with 18 points and six rebounds. Kalib Mathews added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Chris Ashby also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

