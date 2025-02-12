Norris leads UC Davis against UC Riverside after 21-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 9-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-13, 6-7 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 9-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-13, 6-7 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces UC Riverside after Megan Norris scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 71-54 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 at home. UC Riverside ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.2 rebounds. Esther Matarranz leads the Highlanders with 7.2 boards.

The Aggies are 9-4 in conference matchups. UC Davis has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

UC Riverside makes 37.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (32.8%). UC Davis scores 9.9 more points per game (67.9) than UC Riverside allows (58.0).

The Highlanders and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seneca Hackley is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 8.5 points. Shelley Duchemin is shooting 43.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tova Sabel is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

