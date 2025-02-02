Norfolk State puts home win streak on the line against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-14, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-4, 6-0 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-14, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-4, 6-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts North Carolina Central aiming to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 10-0 at home. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Diamond Johnson averaging 4.4.

The Eagles are 3-2 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central ranks fifth in the MEAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 7.1.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 37.4% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The Spartans and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.2 steals for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Kyla Bryant is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.