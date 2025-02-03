Norfolk State plays North Carolina Central following Jones’ 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-12, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-12, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-8, 5-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central after Terrance Jones scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 67-65 overtime victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-1 on their home court. Norfolk State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 3-2 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 4.8.

Norfolk State is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.1% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Floyd Rideau Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

