Noel’s 26 lead Wright State over IU Indianapolis 91-73

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 26 points as Wright State beat IU Indianapolis 91-73 on Saturday night. Noel…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 26 points as Wright State beat IU Indianapolis 91-73 on Saturday night.

Noel also contributed 16 rebounds for the Raiders (13-13, 7-8 Horizon League). Keaton Norris scored 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and seven assists. Jack Doumbia shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sean Craig led the Jaguars (8-18, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and six rebounds. Paul Zilinskas added 22 points for IU Indianapolis. Jarvis Walker had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Wright State’s next game is Friday against Milwaukee on the road. IU Indianapolis hosts Oakland on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.