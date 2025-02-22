Noard’s 23 lead Cornell past Brown 85-81

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cooper Noard had 23 points in Cornell’s 85-81 win over Brown on Saturday. Noard went 8…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cooper Noard had 23 points in Cornell’s 85-81 win over Brown on Saturday.

Noard went 8 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (14-10, 6-5 Ivy League). Guy Ragland Jr. added 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Nazir Williams had 13 points.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (13-11, 5-6) with 20 points and six rebounds. AJ Lesburt Jr. added 16 points for Brown. Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

