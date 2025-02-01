Noah Williamson’s double-double leads Bucknell past Navy 85-75

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Noah Williamson totaled 29 points and 12 rebounds to power Bucknell to an 85-75 victory over…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Noah Williamson totaled 29 points and 12 rebounds to power Bucknell to an 85-75 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Elvin Edmonds IV scored 14 for the Bison (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe had 11 points and seven assists.

Austin Benigni and Carnegie Johnson both scored 21 to lead the Midshipmen (8-15, 5-5). Benigni added four assists.

Bucknell took the lead with 19:45 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-26 at halftime, with Williamson racking up 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.